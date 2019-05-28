Spotted on a British Airways flight: Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex reportedly took a commercial flight home to London after the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Rome.

After a fellow passenger shared photos that appeared to be the 34-year-old prince via Facebook, the images went viral on Tuesday, May 28. According to Yahoo, the woman wrote that Harry looked “very tired,” but “politely smiled” when she discovered who he was.

“As I’m standing there, I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry,” she explained in the since-deleted post. “The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me. Finally my brain clicks and I realise, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome.”

Harry traveled to Italy on Thursday, May 23, to play polo for his Sentebale charity, which raises money for young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. The duke’s trip marked his first night away from Duchess Meghan since the couple welcomed their son, Archie.

Meghan, 37, gave birth to their first child on May 6. Two days later, Archie made his public debut with his parents at a photocall inside Windsor Castle.

“We’re so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time as he slowly starts to grow up,” Harry told reporters on May 8. Meghan added that their son has “the sweetest temperament.”

This is not the first time that a member of the British royal family has been seen on a commercial flight. Back in 2011, Prince William and Duchess Kate left Los Angeles after their North American tour on a regularly scheduled British Airways jumbo jet.

