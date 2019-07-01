Cori Gauff was 4 years old when Venus Williams won her fifth Wimbledon title in 2008. More than a decade later, the 15-year-old can say she took down one of the best in the game.

Cauff defeated Williams, 39, at her Wimbledon debut on Monday, July 1. The Florida resident, who was born in March 2004, is the youngest player to qualify for the tennis tournament.

“I don’t really know how to feel, this is the first time I’ve cried after a match, after winning,” Cauff told BBC after the win. “I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm … I never thought this would happen. I’m living my dream right now, not many people get to say that.”

Days before the now history-making match, Cauff credited Venus and her sister, Serena Williams, as her inspiration to play the sport to begin with.

“Serena Williams has always been an idol and Venus … I mean they’re the reason I wanted to pick up a tennis racket,” she told reporters on June 25. “I met them both and they’re both super kind people and I’m just super happy and thankful that they chose to play tennis because I’m sure they’d dominate any sport they wanted to play.”

Serena, for her part, is set to play her first match in at the All England Club in London against Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday, July 2. She posted an adorable photo wearing matching gear with her 22-month-old daughter, Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian on Monday.

“Let the games begin!” the athlete wrote alongside the photo via Instagram.

According to a source, Serena’s bestie Duchess Meghan is set to make an appearance at the annual sporting event. “She’s very much looking forward to attending,” the insider told Us of the 37-year-old Suits’ alum, who welcomed son Archie on May 6.

Serena opened up about the duchess’ new role as a mother during an interview with BBC ahead the tournament.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” Serena explained. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”

