Game, set… style! In a tournament that has seen many an upset (all the women ranked in the top 10 were eliminated before the quarterfinal round!), one thing that hasn’t disappointed is the super chic style celebs have been sporting while taking in the action at Wimbledon. From Pippa Middleton showing off her baby bump in pretty dresses to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s fab couple’s style, the 2018 edition of “The Championships” has been a fashionable affair.

While we are all rooting for new mom Serena Williams to capture her eighth All England Club title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam, we are just as excited to see if her BFF Meghan Markle (i.e. the newly minted Duchess of Sussex) will make an appearance in the Royal Box before the week is through. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was spotted on the grounds on Wednesday, July 11, so here’s hoping Meghan and Prince Harry (or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!) turn up soon, too.

In the meantime, we’re taking a look at some of the most stylish stars who have been sporting their tennis best. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!