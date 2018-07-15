Parents’ day out! Duchess Kate and Prince William enjoyed spending some quality time together on Sunday, July 15, when they were seen having a laugh at Wimbledon while watching the men’s final.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, stunned in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress, which was reminiscent of a previous look worn by the royal’s sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan. Prince William, 36, looked handsome in a gray suit jacket and dark pants.

The pair’s outing comes just a day after Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan made their first solo appearance together since the former Suits actress tied the knot with Prince Harry in May at St. George’s Chapel in London. The ladies enjoyed a girls’ day at the tennis tournament in Wimbledon, England, where they supported Serena Williams in the women’s final. Duchess Meghan, 36, was later seen tearing up as her friend delivered an emotional speech after her loss to Angelique Kerber.

Prince William and Duchess Kate appeared to be enjoying their kid-free day out: the royal couple, who welcomed Prince Louis in April, also share Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.