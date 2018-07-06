Meghan Markle sets the tone and it’s up to the rest of us to rise to the sartorial occasion. Case in point: the newly-minted Duchess stepped out for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge on Thursday, July 5, wearing a sunny sheath dress that hit all the right notes.

We loved it when we first spotted it, but we couldn’t get the outfit out of our minds. The Brandon Maxwell number wasn’t just sleek (a signature of Markle’s style), it was also crisp, classic and oh-so bright. In other words, the easiest way to make a timeless and simple frock more update is to wear it in a bright color — the trendiest color of the season, no less. So for Meghan it was Gen Z yellow, cementing the color as the one to wear this season.

If you’re like Us and want to get in on the Meghan Markle canary yellow cause, shop these seven yellow dresses to put a little royal pep in your street style step.