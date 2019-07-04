Coming out to support her friend! Duchess Meghan celebrated the 4th of July at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The royal, 37, was spotted cheering on Serena Williams as she competed in day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The former actress sat between friends Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis at the match. Williams and Meghan have been friends since 2014 and the tennis pro attended the royal wedding in May 2018, as well as Meghan’s baby shower in New York City in February.

The appearance marks the third public outing for Meghan since she welcomed her first son, Archie, in May.

On June 29, she and husband Prince Harry attended the history-making Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees London Series in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The pair also have a big weekend ahead. On Saturday, June 6, Archie will be “christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle,” a Wednesday, July 3, statement from Buckingham Palace read. While a few images will be shared, one thing will be kept private: the godparents the couple have chosen for their son.

The location of the christening is a meaningful one: Not only is it where the Suits alum and her husband, 34, got married in in May 2018, but it is also where Harry was baptized in 1984.

