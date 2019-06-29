Baseball bats and baby onesies! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made a trip to the history-making Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees London Series in support of the Invictus Games Foundation on Saturday, June 29.

The former military pilot, 34, and Suits alum, 37, were all smiles as they met members of the Red Sox who gifted them a team outfit for their 7-week-old son Archie as well as a miniature baseball bat. Harry and Meghan were also given a custom “Archie” Yankees jersey with the number 19 placed on the back with a nod to his birth year.

“Meghan is accompanying Harry for all of today’s activities,” royal commentator Omid Scobie tweeted alongside a photo of the couple holding the items while standing with the athletes. “Meeting the @RedSox and @Yankees in their clubhouses – A reception with former UK and US @WeAreInvictus competitors – Accompanying the competitors as they throw out the first pitch – Watching the #LondonSeries game!”

The outing — which marks the second public event Meghan has made since giving birth to Archie on May 6 — helped bring awareness to the Invictus Game Foundation, which Harry is a royal patron of. The organization uses “the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation for our wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women,” according to their mission statement.

The California native looked fresh-faced and gorgeous in a black dress, while Harry dressed down in slacks and an Invictus polo T-shirt for the baseball game. The sporting event is the first time two Major League Baseball teams have competed against each other in Europe.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan — who wed in May 2018 — stepped out for the annual Trooping the Colour Parade, which was the first time the former actress was seen since two days after the pair welcomed their little boy.

The new parents introduced Archie to the world along with the reveal of his name on May 8. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” Meghan and Harry announced on Instagram. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and the duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

Meghan and Harry are set to head out on a two-week royal tour in Africa in October with Archie in tow, where they will be “expanding Harry’s Sentebale charity during the trip,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month.