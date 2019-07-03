



Keeping secrets! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will not reveal the godparents they have chosen for their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at his Saturday, July 6, christening.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton,” a Wednesday, July 3, statement from Buckingham Palace read. “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

The notice also stated that the 1-month-old would be “christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.”

This baptism location is extra special for the Suits alum, 37, and her husband, 34, who wed there in May 2018. Harry was also baptized in the same chapel in 1984.

The couple both gushed about their newborn shortly after his arrival.

“As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” the duke told reporters on May 6.

When the infant made his debut in front of cameras two days later, the former actress told members of the press: “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days. …. It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

The couple will be taking their son along on their South African tour in October, and a source told Us Weekly exclusively that “Archie’s going with his parents because they don’t want to leave him behind in the U.K., not because they want to show him off at every stop.” That being said, the insider told Us that the pair are “planning one or two public moments with him.”

