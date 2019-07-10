



Straying from royal norms has been Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s modus operandi for a long time. So it’s no surprise that when their son, Archie, received his baptism, the new parents chose the christening to be intimate and private — an event that usually isn’t kept from the public.

“The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, but Prince William and Duchess Kate “weren’t happy about it.”

In fact, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t entirely approve of how the former military pilot, 34, and Suits alum, 37, are handling things regarding Archie’s privacy. “William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight,” the insider says, noting he “blames Meghan” for this.

Still, William and Kate, both 37, joined Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla as well as Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, to celebrate the milestone on July 6 at Windsor Castle, where they all posed together for a family portrait.

Archie’s privacy is part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plan to give him a regular upbringing. The pair also “made the decision to have no live-in staff at Frogmore Cottage,”a source told Us in June. “It’s all part of wanting the most normal family environment for Archie.”

For more on Archie’s christening — and Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!