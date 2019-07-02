Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are doing everything they can to give baby Archie a normal upbringing, a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The mom and dad of the 1-month-old “made the decision to have no live-in staff at Frogmore Cottage,” the insider explains, “so while they do have a housekeeper and nanny on weekdays, evenings and weekends are for themselves. It’s all part of wanting the most normal family environment for Archie.”

However, the pair who wed in May 2018, will bring help along when they return to Africa in October with their little one. So while they’re visiting with community and charity leaders, Archie will be in good hands. “The couple have employed a female nanny who’ll be helping them throughout the tour,” the insider says, describing her as “an older lady with 20-plus years of experience.”

The former Suits actress, 37, and Harry, 34, officially announced their travel plans on Thursday, June 27, just days after Us confirmed they would be embarking on a tour in October.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the post read. “This will be their first official tour as a family!”

