It’s official! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, on Wednesday, April 3, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“The trucks finished delivering the final furniture and home items on Monday, and [Wednesday] was their first night in the cottage,” the source says. “The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby.”

The historic home was built in 1801 during Queen Charlotte’s reign and is located about 25 miles from London. It underwent extensive renovations in anticipation of the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal baby, who is due later this month or in early May.

“Now everything is all set up and perfect,” the source tells Us. “Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

The couple, who wed in May 2018, had been living at Kensington Palace in London, where Prince William and Duchess Kate also reside. The Frogmore estate served as the backdrop of Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos and was the location of the private reception they held after their wedding.

The prince, 34, and the Suits alum, 37, decided to move so that they could have more space for their growing family. “Harry has decided that he wants to set up his own office,” Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously told Us. “He’s creating his own comfort zone with his wife, and it just makes sense.”

The move comes shortly after Kensington Palace confirmed that the queen, 92, agreed to have Harry and William, 36, split royal households.

