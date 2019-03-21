Making room for the royal baby! Queen Elizabeth II’s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to move from Kensington Palace, detailing their current living quarters.

“The way they’re living at the moment is too small,” Arbiter, 79, explains to Us. “There’s two bedrooms and a living room and a dining room downstairs. There’s no outside space and it’s just not big enough for a growing family.”

The British royal commentator also detailed why Windsor was the ideal location for the former military pilot, 34, and the Suits alum, 37, to relocate prior to welcoming their first child together.

“There’s something that is available, it is safe, it is secure and there’s a lot of space,” Arbiter tells Us, noting that another reason for the move is “that Harry has decided that he wants to set up his own office … he’s creating his own comfort zone, with his wife, and it just makes sense.”

Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this month that Harry and Prince William, 36, will officially be splitting the royal household.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” the palace told Us in a statement on March 14. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

The On Duty With The Queen author also tells Us that the monarch is “absolutely” supportive of the duke and duchess’ decision to move. “It’s called evolution,” he adds. “The monarchy has been chosen for 1,000 years and Harry is now in his mid-30s, what is going to be his mid-30s this year, and it just makes sense that now he’s married and he’s got his own interests … It’s logistically the right thing to do.”

Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018, and are set to welcome their first child this spring.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!