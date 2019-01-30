The countdown begins! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, who are due to welcome their first child in late April, are hoping to be moved into their new home as soon as possible, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

There’s a “race against time,” says the royals source, to get Meghan and Harry’s new permanent home — Frogmore Cottage, on Queen Elizabeth II’s 35-acre Windsor estate in the country — renovated and ready for the birth of Baby Sussex.

Contractors are “cutting it close,” but they’re are still on schedule for an Easter completion. “They’re working around the clock to make sure interior work on Frogmore Cottage,” including the nursery, can begin “the second contractors leave,” explains the source.

While this may sound chaotic and stressful, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are “calm” and “happy to go with the flow,” adds the source.

