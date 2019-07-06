Walking down memory lane! The royal family has been christening their babies for generations — and sharing photos of the most recent baptism ceremonies.

In July 2018, Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son, Prince Louis, was christened, and the little one’s major milestone followed along with many long-held traditions.

The gown Louis wore, for example, was a replica of one commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1841 for their eldest daughter Victoria’s baptism. Made of Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace, the dress was used for 62 royal babies before the copy was created. Louis and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all sported the same outfit.

The 2-month-old was christened in the Lily Font, a vessel that the monarchy has used since 1841, with water drawn from the Jordan River. This is believed to be the site of Jesus Christ’s baptism.

And ahead of the special occasion, Kensington Palace announced Louis’ chosen godparents in a press release. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asked Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher to be his godfathers. Lady Laura Meade, Hannah Carter and Lucy Middleton were selected as godmothers.

After the baptism, William and Kate held a private tea at Clarence House where they served slices from a tier of their 2011 wedding cake to guests. The group posed for official pics taken by Matt Holyoak with the duchess beaming at the center in an Alexander McQueen dress, her youngest son in her lap. Her husband, George and Charlotte sat on either side in coordinating blue outfits.

“Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits,” the photographer said at the time. “It was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

Keep scrolling through the gallery below to check out photos from other royal family member christenings, including Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and more.