So sweet! Prince William and Duchess Kate looked like proud parents in official photos from their youngest son Prince Louis‘ christening.

The royal couple released four pics from the 2-month-old’s christening, which took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London on July 9.

The youngest of the couple’s three children was dressed in an elaborate handmade replica of the 1841 Royal Christening Robe for the ceremony, which was also attended by William’s father, Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla, Kate’s family, including pregnant Pippa Middleton, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Louis’ big brother and sister, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were also featured in the photos, with the pair color-coordinating with their dad, who wore a blue suit. George was dressed in navy blue shorts and a white shirt, while his sister wore a blue and white floral dress with a matching headband and shoes.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, meanwhile, beamed in a white Alexander McQueen dress — the same designer she wore for her wedding and the christenings of her two older children — and a Jane Taylor headpiece.

Guests at the reception following the christening were served slices of brandy-infused fruitcake from a tier of Kate and William’s wedding cake — in keeping with a British tradition. The seven-year-old cake was also served at George’s 2013 and Charlotte’s 2015 christenings.

Charlotte almost stole the show at her little brother’s christening when she sassed photographers outside the chapel. The precocious tot held her father’s hand as they left the service and told the photographers, “You’re not coming” to the reception.

The Duke of Cambridge, 36, looked down at his only daughter with a sheepish smile as she continued to stare down the press. Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne and looks a lot like her great-grandmother the Queen, previously upstaged her family when she adorably stuck out her tongue while en route to her uncle Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.