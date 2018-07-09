In keeping with her own personal tradition of wearing Alexander McQueen (the fashion house behind her iconic April 2011 wedding dress) to important events, Kate Middleton stunned in a white dress by her go-to label at the christening of Prince Louis on Monday, July 9, at the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace in London. She topped off the pristine look with a gorgeous floral headpiece by Jane Taylor.

Having stayed largely out of the spotlight since the birth of Louis on April 23, the Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in the V-neck frock with three-quarter-length sleeves and exaggerated shoulder detailing. Her flower-adorned, headband-like topper expertly matched the chic design, and she kept her hair back (as she did for Princess Charlotte’s 2015 christening) in a low chignon. Jimmy Choo Romy pumps (the same ones she wore to the royal wedding in May), diamond earrings and her signature rosy makeup completed the look.

A nod to the joyous celebration, Kate opted for a similar color and style to the looks she sported at the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For George’s big day, which was held at St James’ Palace on October 23, 2013, Kate rocked a cream McQueen suit dress with ruffle detailing. She paired it with a matching hat, bouncy blowout and drop earrings.

On July 5, 2015, Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate just outside London where Princess Diana was baptized. The Duchess opted for a brighter white Alexander McQueen coat dress for the occasion that featured a wide V-neck collar. She has proceeded to wear the look on two more occasions, most notably to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance for Louis’ christening, with the former Suits actress wearing an olive green Ralph Lauren dress and matching hat. Pippa Middleton, who is expecting her first child later this year, was also on hand in a dove gray Alessandra Rich mididress that showed off her baby bump, but it was Louis’ proud mama who sartorially stole the show in her regal white ensemble.

