Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter turns four years old on Thursday, May 2, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her pint-sized royal style. Already a fashionista in the making, Charlotte looks adorable in a floral frock and casual skirt and sweater combo in her newly released birthday portraits, but George and Louis’ sister has also been known to slay the mommy-and-me style game by #twinning with her mama.

Princess Charlotte doesn’t always accompany her parents to royal events, but, when she does, she is just as fashionable as her international style star mum. The mother-daughter duo is often color coordinated with their pretty pastel ensembles, like the blue hues they each wore during their Canadian tour in 2016.

Pink is another go-to for the pair, and they both wore the feminine tone at the 2017 Trooping the Colour. At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 2018 nuptials, the Duchess and her mini-me both sported shades of white, with Kate re-wearing an Alexander McQueen coat and Charlotte rocking her Givenchy bridesmaid dress.

We have no doubt that there will be many more fabulous matchy-matchy moments in the royal family’s future, and we can only hope they continue to play with colors and prints. Perhaps they’ll take notes from the vibrant, rainbow-hued wardrobe of Gan Gan (i.e. Queen Elizabeth II)?

In the meantime, we’ll be celebrating Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday by oohing and ahhing over all the times she and the Duchess of Cambridge have been #twinning with their outfit choices!