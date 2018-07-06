Even before her ascension to the throne, all eyes were on Princess Elizabeth, who would, of course, become Queen Elizabeth II — the longest-reigning British monarch. Here, see her life in photos, from her birth in 1926 to her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, her coronation in 1953, the births of her children (and grandchildren and great-grandchildren!) her Diamond Jubilee — her most regal moments in the public eye.

Whether she is wearing Balmoral Pink or assuming the traditional dress of various Royal Orders, see the most major Queen Elizabeth style moments here.