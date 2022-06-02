Fashionably royal! Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebration has commenced, and the British monarch is marking 70 years on the throne in style.

On Thursday, June 2, the queen took her place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the parade began. She was joined by her cousin, Duke of Kent, while others — including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — waved to the crowd below on a carriage together.

The parade marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign for nearly 300 years. (The queen’s actual birthday is on April 21.)

Her Majesty looked regal in a pale blue outfit by Angela Kelly and hat, which she coordinated with a brooch and pearl necklace. She even included a pop of pink lipstick! The crowd erupted in applause as she flashed a big smile during the monumental moment.

When it comes to the queen’s wardrobe, she’s known to step out in brightly colored attire. She often commemorates public events in vibrant dresses and coats, which she pairs with coordinating hats and jewelry — some of which have been passed down to her. As part of the festivities, several pieces from queen’s jewelry collection will go on display, The Royal Collection Trust announced in May. One item included is the Diamond Diadem — a crown created for George IV to wear on his coronation day in 1821. The sparkling head piece was inherited by Queen Victoria in 1837, and later passed down to Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and then Queen Elizabeth II. The reigning monarch has worn the crown on several occasions, but most specifically to the States Opening of Parliament.

In addition to the display and parade, the Platinum Jubilee will include a plethora of events and activities. The monarch will officially mark 70 years on the throne on February 6, making her the first British ruler to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. (She is already the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015.)

In January, Buckingham Palace announced the initial plans for the celebration, kicking everything off with a nationwide baking competition to create a Jubilee Pudding. The celebration will culminate in a four-day weekend in the U.K. lasting from June 2 through June 5. “The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” the palace said in a statement on January 10.

This wouldn’t be the first time the queen has set a historical record. In 2017, she became the first British monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee — which occurs after 65 years on the throne. The queen rose to power in February 1952 after her father, King George VI, died at age 56. She was coronated in June 1953.

Since taking the throne, the queen has been served by 14 British prime ministers including Winston Churchill (her first), Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair. She is also the longest-serving female head of state in the history of any country.

While the Jubilee is set to be a joyous occasion, the event will mark the queen’s first throne celebration without her husband, Prince Philip. He died in April 2021 at age 99. Still, the queen will be surrounded by family, including her grandchildren and Prince William. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also set to make an appearance.

