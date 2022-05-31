God save the queen! After 70 years on the throne, the British royal family will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in style with a four-day bank holiday — and with a long list of events.

“It’s going to be great,” editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen exclusively told Us Weekly on May 24. “The image of the queen on the balcony after Trooping the Colour on the first day of the full weekend — I think that will be a very poignant moment.”

The 96-year-old is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, a milestone she officially hit on February 6. However, the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth will being toasting the queen on Thursday, June 2. The celebrations with continue through Sunday, June 5.

“It’s the start of a special week full of celebrations!” the Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, shared via their official Twitter account on Monday, May 30. “Oh, and did you see that #PlatinumJubilee now has its own emoji too? 🥳.”

The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, will be on hand to honor Elizabeth as she attends multiple events in London — beginning with Trooping the Colour, which is a traditional event that marks the queen’s birthday. (The royal couple’s three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are expected to make an appearance as well.)

William’s brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, will also be in town to celebrate the monarch, but they won’t be standing by Elizabeth’s side on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced in a statement earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence in the U.K., however, will be felt by all of the royals. The special occasion marks the first time that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 40, will be in London as a family of four after relocating to the U.S. in 2020 in the wake of their step down from their senior duties. The couple previously confirmed that they will be bringing son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 11 months, with them for the festivities.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us in May.

Harry and Meghan briefly stopped at Windsor Castle last month while on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Their trip included a visit with the queen, but William and Kate were not part of the family reunion.

Scroll down for a complete guide to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations happening in London: