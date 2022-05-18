A royal in need of some rest. Those close to Queen Elizabeth II have told her to prioritize her health as she struggles with her mobility — even if it means making fewer public appearances.

“The Queen has been advised by her loved ones and trusted advisors to go a lot easier on herself, even if it means missing more functions than she would like,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Her attendance at these events is being handled on a case-by-case basis, so if she isn’t 100 percent on any given day that she’s due to be somewhere in person then she turns the duties over to someone else, be that Prince Charles or another serving senior royal who’s available to handle matters in her stead.”

The insider adds that the 96-year-old monarch is still feeling the lingering effects of her February battle with the coronavirus, which was “tough on her.” Though she remains “very fatigued” from it, the source tells Us that Elizabeth is trying to power through.

“[She] is still adjusting to her routine and charging up her batteries even now,” the insider explains. “The other factor here is that she wanted to be as close to full strength as possible for the Jubilee celebrations, which she’s been looking forward to immensely. By not [overexerting] herself it’s giving her more energy to participate is as many of the events as possible.”

Months after her brief October 2021 hospitalization, Buckingham Palace told Us in a February statement that the queen was “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” after she tested positive for COVID-19. During a video call with National Health Service workers in April, the royal matriarch hinted that the virus left her feeling “very tired and exhausted,” which was “not a nice result.”

Earlier this month, Elizabeth’s health continued to draw attention when Buckingham Palace confirmed she would not attend the opening of Parliament on May 10. “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” a May 9 statement read. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

Prince Charles, Duchess Camila and Prince William stood in for the queen as the British government kicked off its session. It was only the third time in her 70-year reign that Elizabeth missed the opening day event.

After seven decades on the throne, the London native is officially the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch and the first British ruler to ever reach a Platinum Jubilee. Celebrations for the occasion began in January but will culminate during a four-day weekend from June 2 to June 5.

In May, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, told Us in a statement that the couple were “excited and honored” to be attending the Jubilee celebrations with their children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. The news came one month after the couple, who relocated to California following their historic step down from their senior duties, paid a surprise visit to Harry’s grandmother at Windsor Castle. It was the 40-year-old Suits alum’s first time back in the U.K. since her final senior royal engagement in March 2020.

In January 2021, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us that the Jubilee festivities could be an opportunity for the royal family to mend fences following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their senior positions.

“Sometimes all families might use a special occasion or an event to put some things behind them that maybe have been causing trouble,” Sacerdoti said at the time.

