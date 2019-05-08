Breaking it down! With the arrival of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child — a son named Archie — the royal line of succession has once again been shaken up and moved around. Us Weekly is taking a look at where members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne.

First up is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, followed by Prince William. Though it would seem Prince Harry would be behind his big brother, he was bumped back following the birth of William and Duchess Kate’s children.

When Kate and William welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013, the little one took the spot above his uncle. The aforementioned couple’s other two kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis then entered spots four and five, respectively.

Harry, who is currently sixth in line, is followed by his firstborn, Archie.

The former military pilot and the Suits alum — who wed in May 2018 — announced news of their first child in an Instagram post in May 2019. Harry later beamed with joy as he addressed media after the arrival of his newborn.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning — a very healthy boy,” the Duke of Sussex gushed to press. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

The duo later revealed the little one’s name. “Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple announced via Instagram. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and the duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

Scroll down to see where each royal stands in line for the throne!