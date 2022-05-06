Top 5

Stories

Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won’t Stand With the Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

By

Another reunion in the works. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to attend Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, but the festivities will look a bit different than they have in the past.

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Read article

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, May 6.

This means that the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, won’t stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the queen, 96, and other royals during the parade, which is held to honor the monarch’s birthday. (Elizabeth had her own private celebration in April.)

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Wont Stand With Queen Her Platinum Jubilee Royal Family
The Royal Family stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force in London on July 10, 2018. David Fisher/Shutterstock

It wasn’t initially clear whether the Invictus Games founder and his wife would travel to the U.K. for the jubilee, but on Friday, a rep for the duo confirmed that they will attend with their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 11 months.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us Weekly.

Where Do Harry and Meghan Stand With the Rest of the Royal Family?

Read article

Archie has not been back to the U.K. since his parents attended their final event as senior working royals in March 2020, while Lili has never been. Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, made a quick stop in England last month while on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The occasion marked the first time the BetterUp CIO had returned since last June, when he traveled to his native country to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, with his brother, Prince William. The Bench author, for her part, hadn’t returned to the U.K. since March 2020.

Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years

Read article

“It was great to see her,” Harry told BBC One reporters last month of visiting his grandmother, adding that she sent “plenty of messages” for the athletes competing at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Wont Stand With Queen Her Platinum Jubilee Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II during an audience with President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022. Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

A source told Us at the time that the former military pilot and the California native were “very excited” to see the queen, but noted that William, 39, and Duchess Kate “were not in attendance” for the Windsor Castle reunion.

On Friday, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, 40, shared their birthday wishes for Archie in a message shared via their official Instagram account. “Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today,” the duo wrote alongside a photo from the toddler’s royal christening in 2019.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond. Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!