After his recent reunion with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the “great” stop that was made prior to his appearance at the Invictus Games with Meghan Markle.

“She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, told BBC One reporters during a TV special dedicated to the Invictus Games, which aired on on Monday, April 18, referring to the international sporting event. “So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Harry’s comments come after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 40, confirmed on Friday, April 15, that the couple stopped by Windsor Castle to spend time with the monarch, 95. Their surprise visit marks the first time that Harry and Meghan have made a joint trip to the U.K. since stepping backing from their senior royal duties.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, originally made headlines when they announced their plans to step away from their roles in 2020. They confirmed that the decision was made permanent in February 2021 and moved to Montecito, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The California native later opened up about how much she struggled during her time in the U.K.

“I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” Meghan said in a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021, referring to the British press. “I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Harry, for his part, reflected on his late mother Princess Diana‘s death and the role that the U.K. press played. “I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and I don’t want to lose the mother of my children to the same thing,” he added at the time about his mother’s 1997 car crash.

Since their move, Harry has returned for his late grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral in April 2021. Three months later, he traveled back again to unveil a statue of Princess Diana with his brother, Prince William, in July 2021. Meghan, for her part, remained in the U.S. amid her second pregnancy last year. The Suits alum shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months, with her husband.

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.