Prince Harry’s bond with Queen Elizabeth II likely isn’t on the best of terms after he decided to step away from his senior position within the royal family along with his wife, Duchess Meghan. But the Army vet has still shared some precious moments with his grandmother over the years!

Last year, Prince Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, spoke about the queen’s “very special relationship” with her grandson in a Quest Red royal documentary. Harrold said that the queen is able to “let her guard down a bit with” Harry.

“Sometimes, I wonder if maybe he reminds the Queen a little bit of [her husband] Prince Philip,” Harrold continued. “You know, with that wonderful, let’s say, the kind of glint in his eye.”

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl gave an inside look at Harry’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth in her 2010 book, William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls. Nicholl revealed that the monarch has been “on the receiving end” of Harry’s pranks. She was informed about a prank Harry pulled that involved changing her voicemail recording, giving the queen’s private secretary Robin Janvrin the “shock of his life.”

Harry, who Nicholl described as “more troublesome” than his brother Prince William, said in the recorded voice message: “Hey, wassup? This is Liz! Sorry, I’m away from the throne. For a hotline to Philip, press one, for Charles press two, for the corgis, press three.”

In the 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Harry praised the queen for her work over the years. “I look at the Commonwealth and think, ‘Look how much it’s achieved,’” he said at the time. “She should be incredibly proud of what she’s led and what she’s achieved and what she’s created amongst a huge amount of people from different ethnic backgrounds, different skin colors, different experiences, different islands — whatever it be. Hats off to her, it’s incredible.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced via Instagram on January 8, 2020, that they step down as senior members of the British royal family and “become financially independent.” The parents of Archie revealed they have chosen to “carve out a progressive new role” for themselves after “many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

In the wake of the pair’s joint statement, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that their announcement was made “without the official blessing” of the queen. “It’s not that they didn’t care — it was a miscommunication,” the insider added. Still, Harry and his grandmother have had love and laughs over the years.

Scroll down to see adorable moments of Harry and the queen together over the years!