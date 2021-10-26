No stopping her! Queen Elizabeth II returned to work less than one week after spending the night in the hospital.

The official royal family Instagram account shared footage of the 95-year-old at home on her computer on Tuesday, October 26.

“Today The Queen received two Ambassadors in audience via video link from Windsor Castle,” the caption read. “🇰🇷🇨🇭Mr. Gunn Kim from the Republic of Korea and Mr. Markus Leitner from the Swiss Confederation each presented their ‘Credentials’ – a formal letter from their Head of State confirming that Her Majesty can trust them to speak on behalf of their country.”

The post concluded: “🌎 There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London at any given time and each one of them will have an Audience with The Queen shortly after taking up his or her role.”

Royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed on Thursday, October 21, that the monarch was hospitalized the night prior.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon [October 20] for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The news of her health scare came shortly after she canceled her trip to Northern Ireland.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said on Wednesday, October 20. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth made headlines for walking with a cane at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on October 12. She isn’t letting any health setbacks slow her down too much, however, recently turning down the award for “Oldie of the Year,” offered to her by The Oldie magazine in August — nearly a decade after her late husband, Prince Philip, was given the honor.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel,” Tom Laing-Baker, the queen’s assistant private secretary, wrote in a letter that surfaced online on October 19. “As such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you find a more worthy recipient.”

She’s also looking ahead at the future, with a source telling Us that the queen is confident the palace will be in good hands with Prince William and Duchess Kate when the time comes.

“Over time, Kate has proved to Elizabeth that she can be trusted and they’ve developed a great relationship,” the insider said. “Elizabeth feels confident that Kate will make a great queen.”