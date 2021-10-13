Queen Elizabeth II Uses a Cane to Attend Westminster Service: Photos

A new accessory. Queen Elizabeth II walked with a cane while attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, October 12.

The monarch, 95, wore a blue coat and a matching hat during the outing, pairing the look with a black purse and black shoes. The England native held onto a bouquet of flowers in one hand and a cane in the other. Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, handed her the device when they arrived at the abbey.

The royal previously used a cane in public in 2003 following knee surgery.

Tuesday’s service marked the 100th year of the Royal British Legion. “Today’s #RBL100 service highlighted the enduring legacy of the RBL, the UK’s biggest Armed Forces Charity, as well as a looking towards its next 100 years,” wrote the queen’s Instagram account. “Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness were joined by serving personnel, veterans and volunteers at Westminster Abbey. At today’s service, readings were given by members of the Armed Forces community, including The Princess Royal.”

Earlier this month, Elizabeth appeared with son Prince Charles at Balmoral Estate in Scotland and walked on her own. She and the Prince of Wales, 72, planted a tree together.

The queen is also the mother of Prince Andrew and Prince Edward with her late husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at age 99, and Elizabeth spoke publicly of the loss for the first time at the opening of the Scottish Parliament on October 2.

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” she said at the time. “It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland.”

The widow has been “overwhelmed” by the love and support she has received since the duke’s passing, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

“Elizabeth has found it cathartic to soak up all the well-wishes and tributes to the man she loved unconditionally for countless decades,” the insider added at the time. “Seeing how many lives he touched has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her emotions are very raw right now, but the queen knows Philip would hate it if she sat around moping for the rest of her years. He would have wanted her to look after herself first and foremost instead and she intends to do her best.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Elizabeth’s Tuesday event.