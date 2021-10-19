Young at heart. That’s how Queen Elizabeth II feels at 95 years old — and why she will not be accepting the award for “Oldie of the Year,” thank you very much.

The oldest living member of the British royal family respectfully declined the prize from The Oldie magazine in August with a politely worded note — that also showed off a playful sense of humor.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel,” Tom Laing-Baker, the Queen’s assistant private secretary, wrote in a letter that was shared by the British publication via Twitter on Tuesday, October 19.

He continued, “As such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you find a more worthy recipient.”

Age is just a number for the mother of four children: Prince Charles, 72, Princess Anne, 71, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 57, whom she shared with her late husband, Prince Philip, who, funnily enough, was awarded the “Consort of the Year” by the same magazine in 2012.

The duke responded in an equally lighthearted way, according to the Evening Standard, writing at the time, “There is nothing like it for morale to be reminded that the years are passing — ever more quickly — and that bits are beginning to drop off the ancient frame.“

He continued, “But it is nice to be remembered at all.”

The queen, who has reigned for more than 69 years, is the longest-serving British monarch ever. In 2015, she broke the record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who served for nearly 64 years.

The royal was seen using a cane while attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on October 12. Earlier that same month, it was reported that she was asked by her doctors to give up her nightly martinis and forgo alcohol except for special occasions.

Yet, the nonagenarian has not expressed any desire to give up her reign and, instead, has taken comfort in the love and support she has received since her husband’s death in April.

“Her emotions are very raw right now, but the queen knows Philip would hate it if she sat around moping for the rest of her years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following the duke’s passing. “He would have wanted her to look after herself first and foremost instead and she intends to do her best.”