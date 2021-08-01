Unexpected link! Many celebrities have found themselves meeting members of the royal family in interesting ways.

Henry Golding revealed that Duchess Kate would visit his workplace before he became an actor.

“Kate Middleton used to come to the hairdressers that I used to work at way before,” the Crazy Rich Asians actor shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2021. “I cut her brother’s [James Middleton] hair a long time ago.”

Meanwhile, David Duchnovny‘s connection to Prince Charles was less wholesome when he found himself having to explain what the term “booty call” meant at a concert in the ’90s.

“In the song, which I don’t remember, they say the phrase ‘booty call’ over and over again and I saw Prince Charles just kind of looking perplexed. And he said, ‘Booty call…'” the X-Files star explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden about the Duke of Wales’ reaction to All Saints’ “Bootie Call”.

Duchnovny broke down how he paraphrased the term for the royal to understand at the time.

“I said, ‘Well it’s when a man or a woman calls a man or a woman to come to their home late at night for the express purpose of … getting together and then leaving right afterward,’” he mentioned during the May 2018 appearance.

Cate Blanchett also had an awkward encounter when she tried to figure out why she was having lunch with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

“There were 12 of us, and I couldn’t work out for the life of me why I’d been invited,” Blanchett revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show in September 2018.

The actress wondered at the time if her past work on the 1998 film Elizabeth had anything to do with her gaining an invitation.

“Playing Queen Elizabeth [I] and sitting next to [Elizabeth II], I thought, ‘Maybe she’s seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation,” she clarified.

It was the late Duke of Edinburgh, though, that wanted to use Blanchett’s experience in the film industry to good use.

“I sat next to [Philip],” the Thor: Ragnarok star explained. “And he said, ‘I hear you’re an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas and I can’t work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord.’”

Scroll down for more interesting encounters that celebs’ have had with the royal family over the years: