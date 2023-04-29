Joining the celebration! Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Nicole Scherzinger are among the latest celebrities set to appear at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert.

The trio were announced on Friday, April 28, as the latest attendees for the event, which will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, one day after Charles’ official coronation ceremony.

“I am incredibly honoured to be a part of such a historic event,” Scherzinger, 44, said in a statement. “The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”

While the Masked Singer judge will be taking the stage, Cruise, 60, and Pooh, meanwhile, will appear alongside Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal “little-known facts about the King,” per the official press release.

Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, Pete Tong, Lang Lang and Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor are also newly confirmed to appear on stage.

“I’m delighted that even more world-class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC,” Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said on Friday. “Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it’s going to be a jam packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the U.K. can enjoy!”

The Top Gun star, along with the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman and Pooh have all been present at royal events prior to Charles’ big day. Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 while Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006. Scherzinger, for her part, participated in a pageant in honor of the late monarch’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

While Charles, 74, immediately assumed the throne in September 2022 after his late mother’s death at age 96, he and wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be honored with a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey in the first coronation since Elizabeth’s in 1953. (The royal matriarch had the longest reign in British history, ruling for 70 years before her death.)

The king will officially be crowned on Saturday, May 6. The Coronation Concert and Coronation Big Lunch will then occur on Sunday, followed by the Big Help Out on Monday, May 8.

Friday’s newest Coronation Concert additions join Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That and others who were announced earlier this month. On Monday, April 24, the “Firework” singer, 38, shared how “grateful” she was to be a part of the historic event — and explained her special connection to the king.

“I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking,” Perry told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.”

Meanwhile, fellow American Idol judge Richie, 73, told the outlet that the was “blown away” by the chance to participate in the celebration. “I’m so excited to be there. I’m walking in history,” he gushed.