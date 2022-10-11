Making it official. King Charles III immediately assumed his rightful place as sovereign upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 in September, and his coronation date has finally been set.

According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, the coronation — which is set to take place on May 6, 2023 — “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The official event falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Charles, 73, previously had an Ascension Ceremony on September 10, two days after his mother’s passing. The service was part of Operation Golden Orb, which outlines the complete plan for Charles inheriting the throne beginning with Her Majesty’s death and ending with his coronation.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” Elizabeth’s oldest child told the Ascension Council during the ceremony. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

The former Prince of Wales also vowed to follow in the footsteps of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. “In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments,” he said.

One of the England native’s first actions as king was to declare the day of his late mother’s funeral, September 19, a bank holiday in the U.K. As the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, Charles was just 3 when his then-25-year-old mother became queen in June 1953. The day after Elizabeth’s death, Charles addressed the nation as king for the first time.

“Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom or in the realms and territories across the world and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life,” he said. “My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

Prince William is now first in line for the throne, followed by his three children with Princess Kate — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Harry, 38, for his part, is fifth in line.

Scroll through for everything to know about the coronation: