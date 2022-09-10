Supporting the new sovereign. King Charles III’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his eldest son, Prince William, stood by the monarch’s side as he was declared king in his official ascension ceremony.

The newly-appointed Prince of Wales, 40, and the queen consort, 75, appeared somber as Charles, 73 — who ascended the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96 on Thursday, September 9 — officially became the reigning monarch in front of the Accession Council at St. James’ Palace on Saturday, September 10.

William and Camilla, both clad in dark ensembles, stood silently against the wall during the monarch’s speech, each clasping their hands. All three royals signed Charles’ Ascension Proclamation.

In announcing his late mother’s passing, the sovereign noted, “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

He continued: “In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set,” sharing his “willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation.”

The king, who now presides over the Church of England, concluded: “In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, to which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”

Charles previously shared his admiration for his eldest son and his wife during his inaugural address as king on Friday, September 9.

Upon declaring his wife of 17 years his queen consort, the sovereign stated, “I know [Camilla] will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

As for William and Duchess Kate, Charles shared that the couple will “continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

Hours later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about how the king of England is relying on Camilla and William during this time of transition.

“King Charles calls Camilla his ‘tower of strength,’” the insider said. “[He] says she makes him a better man. This is obviously a challenging time for him as he transitions into a new era without his beloved mother and he’s incredibly emotional.” The monarch is also “working closely with Prince William in a slimmed-down monarchy.”

In addition to naming Camilla, William and Kate in his first speech as monarch, Charles also expressed his “love” for his younger son, Prince Harry, and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”