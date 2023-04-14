Cue the pomp and circumstance. The coronation of King Charles III is almost upon Us, which means a rollout of historical fashion statements from the British monarch are on the horizon.

While Charles, 73, assumed his place as sovereign following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, the former prince will officially be crowned on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” a press release from Buckingham Palace revealed.

The official event will be held at Westminster Abbey in London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Coronation Service will be the main event on the first day of Coronation Weekend, and will take place in the morning. Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will arrive at Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in what’s known as “The King’s Procession.” Camilla — who also assumed her new royal title after Her Majesty’s death — will also be crowned on May 6.

After the Coronation Service, the king and queen will return to Buckingham Palace in the “The Coronation Procession.” Other royal family members will join them on their procession back.

Once they arrive at Buckingham Palace, the royal family will appear on the balcony to conclude the day. (Prince William and Princess Kate will definitely be in attendance, while Prince Harry is going to the ceremony without wife Meghan Markle.)

Prior to his coronation, Charles underwent an Ascension Ceremony two days after the queen’s death. The service was part of Operation Golden Orb, which outlines the complete plan for Charles inheriting the throne beginning with Her Majesty’s death and ending with his coronation.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” Elizabeth’s oldest child told the Ascension Council during the ceremony. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

While the May 6 event will be all about Charles’ transition, the garments he is expected to sport are just as symbolic as the ceremony itself. In addition to the many jewels and crowns, the U.K. native will don a number of special robes that will make appearances at different stages during the coronation.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Charles’ coronation robes: