A teenage dream come true! Katy Perry couldn’t be more excited to take the stage in front of King Charles III as part of his coronation festivities.

“I’m grateful I get to go,” the “Roar” singer, 38, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 24, of the opportunity to perform in the U.K. next month.

Perry went on to explain her connection to the monarch, 74, who will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year. “I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking,” the Grammy nominee said. “I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.”

The “Firework” artist is one of many artists participating in a concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England on Sunday, May 7, along with Andrea Bocelli and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie. (The “All Night Long” crooner, 73, was named global ambassador for Charles’ The Prince’s Trust in 2019.)

“To be in this part of history, I’m just blown away,” Richie told ET on Monday. “I’m so excited to be there. I’m walking in history.”

Perry and the record producer are expected to judge a live Idol episode the same day as the concert — but the “Never Really Over” isn’t fazed by the busy schedule. “You’ll just have to tune in and wait and see [how we do both],” she teased. “The hologram is finally real!”

Charles immediately assumed the throne in September 2022 after his late mother’s death at age 96. He and wife Queen Camilla will be honored with a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey in the first coronation since Elizabeth’s in 1953. (The royal matriarch had the longest reign in British history, ruling for 70 years before her death.)

While the guest list will include A-listers and global leaders — as well as senior working members of the royal family — the most highly anticipated RSVP came from Charles’ son Prince Harry. The Spare author, 38, moved to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping back from their senior roles. Since their exit, tensions have been high between the Sussexes and their royal relatives across the pond.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on April 12 that Harry will attend the event without Meghan, 41, who will stay in the U.S. with the couple’s two children. The pair welcomed son Archie and daughter Lilibet in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Charles’ celebration takes place on Archie’s 4th birthday, which factored into Meghan’s decision to remain stateside. “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” a source exclusively revealed. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

The duke’s appearance at his father’s coronation might come with a few challenges, according to royal expert Tessa Dunlop. “I think it’s going to be a bit of a nightmare for him,” the author exclusively told Us earlier this month, predicting that not having “the support of Meghan” could make for an uncomfortable visit. “He’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed, effectively.”