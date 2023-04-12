Prince Harry to Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Meghan Markle

It’s official. After playing coy about their coronation plans, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed whether they will attend King Charles III’s historical event.

Harry, 38, is set to attend the May 6 festivities without Meghan, 41, the palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a statement read. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in March, two months before the king’s coronation, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been extended an invitation.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The Spare author had previously been candid about his willingness to attend the big day given his family estrangement. (Harry and the Suits alum have been at odds with Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate after they stepped back from their duties as senior royals in 2020.)

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry admitted during his January ITV interview. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Charles — who ascended the British throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II — is set to celebrate his coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, which is the same day as Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

Harry’s attendance will mark the first time since the queen’s funeral (and Harry’s tell-all book release) that he will reunite with the rest of the royal family.

“I want a family, not an institution. … They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” Harry — who also shares daughter Princess Lilibet, 20 months, with Meghan — claimed during his ITV sit-down earlier this year. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting … They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The military veteran and the California native alleged in their Harry & Meghan docuseries and Harry’s Spare that the Firm had been responsible for leaking malicious and false stories about Meghan leading up to their 2018 royal wedding and beyond. The royals, for their part, have not publicly responded to the allegations.

The Invictus Games founder and the “Archetypes” podcast host’s coronation decision comes shortly after Us confirmed that Charles requested that the twosome vacate their Frogmore Cottage in favor of Prince Andrew reportedly occupying the space. (The Duke of York had allegedly been asked to leave his Royal Lodge residence after his sexual assault scandal.)

“The word is that this is both a blow and a shock to them, especially given the timing [right after the release of Spare], but there’s nothing they can really do,” a source exclusively told Us in March of the California-based couple. “Charles could just as easily have kept it open for them if he’d wanted to but it seems clear he doesn’t.”

The insider added at the time: “King Charles maintains the royal family regaining Frogmore is being done for practical purposes. The official line will be that the Sussexes are so rarely in the home and it needs to be occupied and maintained by a full-time resident.”

Despite Harry and Meghan being asked to leave Frogmore, Archie and Lili have officially been gifted prince and princess titles after their previous security battle.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch,” a spokesperson for the married couple said later that month. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”