The royal rift continues? Prince William “wants to move on” after the release of Prince Harry‘s bombshell memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

William, 40, “has made no effort to speak to Harry” following the debut of Spare in January, the insider tells Us.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, made waves after publishing his first memoir, which included never-before-heard details about his relationship with his older brother and their father, King Charles III. At one point, Harry claimed that William and Princess Kate were the ones who encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform that sparked widespread backlash following a 2005 costume party. The Archewell cofounder later recalled a physical fight he had with William over Meghan Markle in 2019.

Senior members of the royal family — including William and Charles, 72 — have not officially commented on Spare‘s revelations. A second source tells Us, however, that the future monarch is growing more wary of his younger sibling.

“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” the insider says, adding that “there has been a massive breach of trust” due to the “leaking” of certain stories.

Tensions between the Prince of Wales and the former military pilot were exacerbated when Harry and Meghan, 41, announced in January 2020 that they planned to step back from their senior royal duties. The couple — who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 19 months — moved to California later that year.

As fans of the royal family waited for Spare to hit shelves, Harry sat down for several candid interviews to discuss his highs and lows. While chatting with ITV presenter Tom Bradby, the Invictus Games founder looked back on his heated altercation with William.

“What was different here was this level of frustration, and I talk about the ‘red mist’ that I had for so many years — and I saw this ‘red mist’ in him,” Harry claimed on January 8. “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

In a conversation with Good Morning America, which aired one day later, the BetterUp CIO predicted how his late mother, Princess Diana, would react to his strained bond with William. “I think she would be sad,” he said. “I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.”

Despite their tension, Harry still hopes to reconcile with his loved ones across the pond. “Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he said on ITV. “At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

