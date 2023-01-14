Missing his brother. While Prince Harry is happy about the release of his new memoir, Spare, he’s saddened that his relationship with brother Prince William is still fractured.

“Harry is extremely relieved the book is finally out and that people can read his version of events for themselves,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It makes him very sad that he and William are so at odds.”

In his best-selling book, which hit bookstores on Tuesday, January 10, the Duke of Sussex, 38, opens up about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, 40, and how it’s become strained over the years. In one excerpt, Harry recalls an alleged physical altercation between him and William in 2019, where the Prince of Wales “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace before knocking him “to the floor.”

As Spare made headlines over the past week for its intimate details about the loss of his mother Princess Diana, his and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family and intense arguments with his father and brother, the Invictus Games founder reiterated that he still hopes to reconcile with his family.

“Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry said in an interview with ITV, which aired on January 8. “At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

William, for his part, is “absolutely horrified” by what was written about him and his wife, Kate Middleton, a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this week.

“He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the source revealed. “He wants to believe that there’s still hope for peace down the line but it’s hard. The fact Harry has been so rude and insulting towards him, his wife, his father and the monarchy as a whole is just terrible and he doesn’t see how Harry can possibly come back into the fold in any capacity now.”

King Charles III, meanwhile, “is distraught” over his youngest son’s tell-all and is “angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions” about the royal family, the insider says.

On Thursday, January 12, another source revealed to Us that Charles, William and other royals are in “constant talks” about “how to handle” what Harry has revealed in the book and interviews he’s done since its release.

“It’s obviously business as usual as far as their royal duties go, but they speak via phone and have met in person numerous times with Harry top of the agenda,” the insider explained. “They will likely continue not to dignify his comments.

