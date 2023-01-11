The proof is in the jewelry? Prince Harry revealed the necklace he claims Prince William “broke” during their explosive 2019 fight.

While promoting his new memoir, Spare, during a Tuesday, January 10, appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry, 38, opened up about the alleged physical altercation.

“There is a lot of talk about the physical fight that the two of you had,” Colbert began before asking about the damaged accessory. “It says he broke your necklace. Which necklace was this that he broke?”

Harry then adjusted his shirt to reveal a black chain with dangling pendants. “This one,” the BetterUp CIO shared while holding up the piece. “[It] is now fixed and now it’s got my kid’s heartbeats, which my wife [Meghan Markle] gave me,” he continued in reference to Archie and Lilibet’s cardiograms.

At the center of the necklace is a medallion that a friend “in Botswana” made for the Duke of Sussex. “It’s got a tiger’s eye in the middle,” Harry added.

Ahead of Spare’s Tuesday release, Us Weekly revealed, per excerpts from the book, that the brawl began when William, 40, allegedly called Meghan, 41, “difficult” and “rude.”

Harry said his brother then “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace before he “knocked me to the floor.” Following the scuffle, Harry said William told him not to tell Meghan about the incident.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry recalled a different disagreement with William, during which the Archewell co-founder realized William had gone from being a “beloved brother” to his “archnemesis.”

Harry wrote: “[I] looked at [William], maybe for the first time since we were boys,” and observed his “alarming baldness.” The U.K. native continued, calling William’s hair loss “advanced” way more than his own. Harry also suggested that the Duke of Cambridge’s resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, was “fading with time.”

The passage made headlines with many calling out Harry’s decision to take aim at his brother’s appearance. The Invictus Games founder addressed the backlash, telling Anderson Cooper during a Sunday, January 9, interview on 60 Minutes: “I don’t see it as cutting at all.”

Harry continued: “My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply.” He went on to share with Cooper, 55, that there has been “a lot of pain” between himself and William “especially the last six years.”

The Archewell co-founder went on to assert that “none of anything” he wrote was “intended to hurt my family.” He explained that he shared the many personal moments to give a “full picture” of his complex relationship with the Prince of Wales.