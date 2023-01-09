It’s all love? Prince Harry never “intended” to offend his family with his memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, opened up about the book, specifically excerpts where he took aim at his brother, Prince William, during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, January 8. When Anderson Cooper asked Harry to explain why he criticized William’s baldness, the BetterUp CIO said: “I don’t see it as cutting at all.”

Harry continued: “My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply.” He went on to share with Cooper, 55, that there has been “a lot of pain” between himself and William, 40, “especially the last six years.”

The Invictus Games founder explained that while “none of anything I’ve written, anything that I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family,” Spare “does give a full picture” of his complex relationship with William and how it has evolved through the years. Harry continued: “[It] also squashes this idea that my wife [Meghan Markle] was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers.”

In Spare, Harry recalled an argument he had with the Duke of Cambridge, during which the Archewell co-founder realized William had gone from being a “beloved brother” to his “archnemesis.”

Harry wrote: “[I] looked at [William], maybe for the first time since we were boys,” and observed his “alarming baldness.” The U.K. native continued, calling William’s hair loss “advanced” way more than his own. Harry also suggested that the Duke of Cambridge’s resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, was “fading with time.”

The California resident said their argument then proceeded with William allegedly implying that he didn’t understand his brother and Meghan‘s decision to step back as working royals. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Harry wrote. “It was one thing to disagree about who was at fault … but for him to claim total ignorance of the reasons I’d fled … why my wife and I took the drastic step of picking up our child and just running like hell … Really?”

William has yet to comment on the claims made in Spare, which hits shelves on Tuesday, January 10, and Harry revealed to Cooper on Sunday that he is “not in touch” with his brother.

He added: “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”