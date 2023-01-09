Ready to reconcile? Prince Harry opened up about where he stands with Prince William and King Charles III after growing apart amid his royal exit.

“Currently, no [we are not in touch]” the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed to Anderson Cooper during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, January 8. “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

Harry noted he hadn’t been in touch with members of his family “for quite a while” following his move to the U.S with Meghan Markle. “Not recently,” he said before adding that he felt “the ball is very much in their court.”

According to the BetterUp CIO, he is open to the idea of mending fences with William, 40, and Charles, 74.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” he explained. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

The U.K. native, who announced his decision to step back from the royal family in 2020, blamed the the British press for the disconnect.

“We would probably still be a fairly dysfunctional family — like a lot are. But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question,” he continued. “I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”

Harry has been candid about the rift between him and his loved ones following his departure. While filming his Netflix docuseries with Meghan, 41, Harry said he didn’t expect William and Charles to address their issues.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next,” he detailed in the December 2022 episode.

At the time, Harry admitted that he missed parts of his life overseas. “I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year — that I miss. Being part of the institution meant that I was in the U.K. so I miss the U.K. I miss my friends,” he said in the Harry & Meghan doc. “I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well.”

Harry concluded: “I mean, I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come. You know, it’s one of the places where I think my mom was probably gonna end up living potentially.”