Ready to work things out? Prince Harry has been vocal about a possible reconciliation with his family after stepping back from his royal duties in 2020.
The Invictus Games founder seemingly sparked a family feud when he and wife Meghan Markle left England and relocated to the United States. The move came shortly after the couple, who share son Archie and daughter Lili, announced they were temporarily taking a break from being senior royals.
At the time, Harry claimed that the mistreatment of Meghan by the British tabloids — and The Firm’s lack of support for her — led to their move. He also revealed that since he settled in California, things between him and his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, hadn’t gotten any better.
The former military pilot explained during the sit-down that he and William were taking “space” at the moment in hopes that “time heals all things.”
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to share even more stories about their past with the royals in the December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the relationships hardened.
“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that Harry’s U.K. family thinks he and the Suits alum are “digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls.”
The following month, Harry began doing interviews in support of his memoir, Spare, dropping in January 2023. After excerpts from the book were released — many of which slammed Charles and William, as well as his sister-in-law, Princess Kate — Harry denied having any ill intent toward his family.
“Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility,” the BetterUp CIO said during his January 2023 ITV interview, when asked about his future plans. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”
In 2021, the twosome permanently left behind their lives of royal service, which only caused more strain on their relationships with Harry's family back in the U.K. In March of that year, the duo spoke out against The Firm and several members of the royal family during a CBS tell-all special.
[jwplayer rd8YItd5-zhNYySv2]
He concluded: “I still would like reconciliation.”
Scroll down to see what Harry has said about reconciling with his loved ones across the pond over the years:
Credit: Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese
Time Heals All Things
“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” Harry revealed during his March 2021 CBS tell-all special. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”
Credit: Shutterstock
Harry Will ‘Always Be There’ for William
The Archewell cofounder explained during his March 2021 CBS interview that his brother “can’t leave” the British monarchy, which only adds to their strained relationship. “I don’t know. I can’t speak for him. But with that relationship and that control and the fear by the U.K. tabloids, it’s a toxic environment,” Harry said. “But I will always be there for him. I will always be there for my family. And as I said, I’ve tried to help them to see what has happened.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Will There Be a Real Apology?
Despite trying to talk about his royal exit — and continued controversy with his family — following Prince Philip’s death in April 2021, Harry revealed that he doesn’t see eye to eye with William or Charles.
"I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology," the veteran said of his brother and father during part 2 of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, which premiered in December 2022. "My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”
Credit: Daily Mail/Shutterstock
How Princess Diana Would Feel About the Rift
“I think she would be sad,” Harry said during a January 2023 sit-down with Good Morning America said of how his late mother would feel about his fallout with William. “I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.”
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
'The Door Is Always Open'
Ahead of Charles’ coronation, which will take place in May 2023, Harry revealed how likely it was for him to attend the ceremony amid his drama with his father. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the duke said during his January 2023 ITV interview. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock
Harry Wants a Family
After slamming his father, brother, sister-in-law and The Firm in his memoir, Spare, in January 2023, Harry insisted that he still wanted a relationship with his loved ones.
"I sit here now in front of you asking for a family," he said during an ITV interview that same month. "Not an institution. I want a family. And I understand how that might be hard for them to be able to separate the two, but to me everything that I've witnessed and experienced over the years, there has to be a separation."
Credit: Geoff Robinson Photography/Shutterstock
There Is Still ‘Love’
"I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family,” Charles and Diana’s youngest son said during his ITV interview, which aired in the U.K. in January 2023. "Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been [done with] any intention to harm them or hurt them. You know, the truth is something that I need to rely on.”
Credit: ITV/Shutterstock
Forgiveness Is Possible
The Spare author claimed during his January 2023 ITV sit-down that he is hopeful for a future that includes William and Charles. “Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them, as much as they probably don't recognize me."
He continued: “Though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability. I have managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened. But that doesn't mean that I'm just gonna let it go. You know, I've made peace with it. But I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it'll be fantastic for them as well.”
Credit: Shutterstock
Can the Rift Be Healed?
When asked during a January 2023 60 Minutes interview whether he can heal his family’s fractured relationship, Harry replied, “Yes.” He noted that the “ball is very much in their court.” The prince was adamant that both he and Meghan “have continued to say we will openly apologize for anything we did wrong. But anytime we ask that question no one is telling us the specifics of anything.” He noted that there “needs to be a constructive conversation” with his family, “one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked” to move past the hurt and drama.
While Harry is ready to heal, he confessed that he was currently not talking to his big brother. “But I look forward to us being able to find peace,” he added.