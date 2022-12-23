A tense situation. The premiere of Harry & Meghan has come and gone, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s struggle with The Firm is just beginning, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls,” the source says of the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41.

The couple’s Netflix docuseries premiered in two parts on December 8 and December 15, but the royal family is still waiting to see what Harry reveals in his upcoming memoir, Spare, which hits shelves on January 10, 2023.

“They’re hoping that once Spare is released, Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past,” the insider tells Us.

While much of Harry & Meghan focused on the couple’s romance, the duo also didn’t hold back when discussing their January 2020 decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family. The Invictus Games founder said that he doesn’t expect to ever fully resolve his issues with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the BetterUp CIO said during part 2 of the series. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

Us previously reported that the Prince of Wales, 40, was less than thrilled with what his brother said about him in Harry & Meghan. “He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the [royal] family in a cynical light,” an insider told Us. “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

William’s wife, Princess Kate, wasn’t happy either. “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source said of the Duchess of Cambridge, 40.

Despite the remaining tension, however, it’s not likely that the Cambridges will publicly respond to the Sussexes’ claims. “William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate,” an insider explained to Us. “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

While Harry said in the documentary that he doesn’t regret his decision to leave the U.K., he admitted there are a few things about royal life he misses. “I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year — that I miss,” he explained. “Being part of the institution meant that I was in the U.K., so I miss the U.K. I miss my friends. I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well.”

For more on where Harry and Meghan stand with the royals after their Netflix docuseries, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.