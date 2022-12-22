Both Prince William and Princess Kate still are navigating the aftermath of Harry & Meghan, with a source telling Us Weekly that Prince Harry isn’t on good terms with his sister-in-law.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the source reveals in the new issue of Us.

Us previously reported that Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-episode docuseries “is a thorn” in the Prince of Wales’ side.

“He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light,” the insider said. “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

Harry & Meghan documented the beginning of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, their wedding, their decision to stop working as senior members of the royal family and the aftermath of their exit. The first mention of William and Kate, both 40, came when Meghan, 41, was discussing the differences between British and American cultures.

“Even when William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” the Suits alum said during volume 1, which dropped on December 8. “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, ‘Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

The couple went on to recall the racism that Meghan experienced in the U.K. media and accused William of signing off on aide Jason Knauf voluntarily getting involved in one of the former actress’ lawsuits against the Daily Mail. (William has yet to publicly comment on the situation while the former communications secretary denied the allegations.)

The Duke of Cambridge was also mentioned when Harry, 38, recalled the tense meeting between the brothers and their father, King Charles III, about the Sussexes’ departure.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” Harry said in volume two, which dropped on December 15. “But you have to understand that — from the family’s perspective — especially from hers, there are ways of doing things, and her ultimate sort of mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

He added that William, first in line to the throne, is more likely to side with The Firm too.

“I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side,” Harry explained. “Part of that, I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance. So, to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”

For more on the royals, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.