The revelations continue. In a new clip from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sunday, March 7, CBS tell all-interview, Harry talked about how he tried to help his brother, Prince William, from being “trapped” as a member of the royal family.

“I’m very aware of this, that my brother can’t leave that system,” he said in the bonus clip, which aired on CBS This Morning on Monday, March 8.

When asked if William, 38, had any desire to leave, Harry, 36, replied: “I don’t know. I can’t speak for him. But with that relationship and that control and the fear by the U.K. tabloids, it’s a toxic environment. But I will always be there for him. I will always be there for my family. And as I said, I’ve tried to help them to see what has happened.”

During Sunday night’s interview, Harry discussed his personal experience as a member of the royal family.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” the U.K. native said. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

The prince noted that part of his feeling “trapped” had to do with his expected public-facing persona, explaining that just because the media made it look like he was enjoying life didn’t mean he was.

“That’s what’s expected. No matter who you are in the family, no matter what’s going on in your personal life, no matter what’s just happened, if the bikes roll up and the car rolls up, you got to get dressed, you got to get in there,” he shared. “You wipe your tears away, shake off whatever you’re thinking about, and you’ve got to be on your ‘A’ game.”

In the CBS This Morning clip, Harry said he believes his brother has “had to make peace” with the toxic environment.

The younger prince, on the other hand, could not reconcile with what was happening after seeing how it affected his wife, 39. The couple believes that the press’ treatment of them was harsher due to Meghan’s race and culture.

While every member of the royal family has had to deal with unjust media treatment from time to time, Meghan’s experience was very different than that of William’s wife Kate Middleton.

“Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William, [and] I imagine that was really hard. … I can’t picture what that felt like,” Meghan said. “This is not the same. And if a member of his family will comfortably say we’ve all had to deal with things that are rude — rude and racist are not the same.”

Harry’s current relationship with his brother is complicated, noting during the interview that he’s hopeful time will heal things between them. For now, Harry is focused on his pregnant wife and their 22-month-old son, Archie.

“I’m really proud of us, you know? I’m so proud of my wife,” Harry stated. “Like, she safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean.”