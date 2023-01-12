Regrouping. King Charles III and Prince William are in “constant talks” with other royals about “how to handle” Prince Harry’s memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“It’s obviously business as usual as far as their royal duties go,” the insider says, noting that the working royals “speak via phone and have met in person numerous times” to discuss the matter.

Following the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell claims in his book, Spare, which dropped on Tuesday, January 10, Harry has been moved to the “top of the agenda,” the source explains.

The king, 74, and the Prince of Wales, 40, meanwhile, will “likely continue not to dignify his comments” publicly, the insider adds.

“There’s an acute awareness that Harry and Meghan [Markle] seem to be looking for a reaction,” the source tells Us, explaining that the royals “don’t want to get into a slanging match by any means.”

The British monarchy has had a policy “for centuries not to stoop to such unseemly conduct,” the insider says.

Harry, 38, called out the U.K. tabloids for their alleged mistreatment of him and his wife, 41, in his book. He also claimed during his Sunday, January 8, ITV interview that certain members of his family have “decided to get in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image.” He further alleged in his memoir that Charles’ team “planted” stories about both his and William’s families to help his own public persona.

The former military pilot, who stepped back from his royal duties in early 2020, also shared never-before-heard memories of how he lost his virginity, which drugs he’s tried and what he really thought when his father married Queen Consort Camilla in 2005.

The bombshell book even went as far as to claim that William once called Meghan “rude” following her and Harry’s 2018 wedding. The remark allegedly led to a physical fight between the brothers.

“It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories,” the Invictus Games founder said during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. “And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn’t there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself.”

As Harry made headlines for his controversial book, his strained relationship with the palace and his loved ones has become more apparent. “William is absolutely horrified” by what was written about him and his wife, Princess Kate, a source exclusively told Us .

“He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the insider said. “The fact Harry has been so rude and insulting towards him, his wife, his father and the monarchy as a whole is just terrible. He doesn’t see how Harry can possibly come back into the fold in any capacity now.”

Charles, for his part, is “distraught” and “angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions” about the family.

Despite having hurt feelings, the sovereign, who took the throne last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, “has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family,” the insider added.

Despite having hurt feelings, the sovereign, who took the throne last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, "has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family," the insider added.