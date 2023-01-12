Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased.

“Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla of course now that she’s been dragged into the equation,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start. He has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family, at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize.”

In Spare, which hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10, the Duke of Sussex, 38, referred to his stepmother, Camilla, 75, as “dangerous,” writing, “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.”

During his Sunday, January 8, 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry explained how exactly the queen consort — who wed Charles, 74, in 2005 — had posed a danger.

“Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press,” the prince said. “And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

The Archewell co-founder alleged in Spare that a “gung-ho” member of his father’s team “devised and launched a new campaign of getting good press” for Charles and Camilla ahead of their nuptials. According to Harry, the strategy came “at the expense of bad press” for him and Prince William.

The tell-all doesn’t just take aim at Camilla; Spare also contains plenty of revelations about the former military pilot’s relationship with his brother. Within the pages of the memoir, Harry refers to William, 40, as both his “beloved brother” and his “archnemesis.”

In one chapter, the BetterUp CIO claimed that the Duke of Cambridge got physical with him as they argued over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, in 2019.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the former senior royal alleged.

After the book was published, a source told Us that William was “horrified” by his brother’s claims.

“He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the insider said of William on Wednesday, January 11. “He wants to believe that there’s still hope for peace down the line but it’s hard. The fact Harry has been so rude and insulting towards him, his wife, his father and the monarchy as a whole is just terrible and he doesn’t see how Harry can possibly come back into the fold in any capacity now.”

The source continued: “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry, he’s come to terms with the fact he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life. He knew the book would be embarrassing and possibly explosive, but not like this. There’s just so much anger, warped interpretations and in some cases outright untruths as far as William sees it.”

For more on the royal family's response to Spare, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.