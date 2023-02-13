Looking for solutions. Prince William and Prince Harry are still at odds after the release of Spare — and the palace is hoping to smooth things over before King Charles III‘s coronation.

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 38. “With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently.”

The source adds that The Firm is trying to figure out whether it’s possible for the brothers to repair their relationship before Charles, 74, is officially crowned king on May 6.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never,” the insider says. “The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”

The Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother have been at odds for several years, but the tension reached new levels last month with the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. The Invictus Games leveled many accusations at his brother in the book, claiming in one chapter that the pair got in a physical fight over comments William allegedly made about Meghan Markle.

According to Harry, his sibling called the Duchess of Sussex, 41, “rude” and difficult” in 2019. William then allegedly “grabbed” his brother by the collar and broke his necklace before knocking him “to the floor.”

William hasn’t publicly commented on any of the details in Spare and declined to answer when asked last month whether he’d read the book. Earlier this month, an insider told Us that the Duke of Cornwall is growing wary of his brother.

“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted,” the source explained, adding that the book was “a massive breach of trust” because of the “leaking” of certain stories. “He’s trying to move on with his life.”

Harry, for his part, has said that he hopes to reconcile with his family. “Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility,” the BetterUp CIO told ITV in January. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

As for whether he’ll attend his father’s coronation, the Archewell cofounder didn’t give a definitive answer. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”