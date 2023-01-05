Another trip back home? Prince Harry didn’t definitively answer when asked whether he’ll attend King Charles III‘s coronation later this year.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, said when asked whether he’ll attend the event if invited in a Thursday, January 5, clip from his upcoming ITV interview. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The full interview is set to air in the U.K. on Sunday, January 8. That same day, American viewers will be able to watch the BetterUp CIO tell all during a sit-down with 60 Minutes.

Charles, 74, became king immediately following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death in September 2022, but his coronation will not take place until May 6. The date, announced in October 2022, happens to coincide with the 4th birthday of Harry’s son, Archie. The former military pilot and wife Meghan Markle are also the parents of daughter Lilibet, 19 months.

Last month, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly he thought Charles would invite his youngest son to the coronation despite their rift, but that was before the explosive claims in Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, began making headlines.

“There are more things that Charles is in the position to do,” the The King: The Life of King Charles III author explained to Us in December 2022. “There’s a lot left that Charles could do to punish Harry again. We’ll just have to see if he takes that route or if he stays silent.”

While giving his first Christmas speech as king last month, Charles didn’t mention his youngest son or Meghan, 41, but he did give a shout-out to Prince William and Princess Kate. “The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit,” he said in his December 2022 remarks as footage played of the couple’s recent public outings.

Harry didn’t hold back about his relationship with his dad in Spare, claiming in an excerpt obtained by Us that Charles once made a “remarkably unfunny” joke about not being his real father. The alleged quip came amid rumors that the prince’s real father was Major James Hewitt, one of Princess Diana‘s former lovers.

The Invictus Games founder also alleged that Charles told him the royal family couldn’t afford to support Harry and Meghan while also offering financial support to the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40. Harry eventually came to believe that the conversation “wasn’t about money” at all.

“Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” Harry wrote, referring to Charles’ marriage to Diana. “He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again.”

Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.