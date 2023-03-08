An official upgrade. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s children, Archie and Lilibet, will have their titles altered on the royal family’s website, Us Weekly can confirm.

Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 21 months, will now be called Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana on the official webpage of the royals. The little ones are currently referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, first used their daughter’s new title on Wednesday, March 8, when announcing that the toddler was christened earlier this month. “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a rep for the couple told Us Weekly.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While Harry and Meghan gave up their official positions (and the styling of His/Her Royal Highness) when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020, their children became eligible for prince and princess titles when Harry’s father, King Charles III, assumed the throne in September 2022.

King George V — the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II — decreed in 1917 that royal titles should be given to any children of the monarch’s sons. The late queen, however, amended the decree in 2012 to include the children of her grandson Prince William. This is why his and Princess Kate‘s children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — all have royal titles.

The amendment did not include Harry’s children because it only applied to the future king’s children. Since Charles, 74, assumed the throne last year, William, 40, is now first in line for the monarchy.

The Suits alum and the BetterUp CIO have previously been outspoken about their children not having royal titles. “They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” Meghan claimed during her and Harry’s bombshell CBS interview in March 2021, adding that the lack of an official title also meant Archie wouldn’t be entitled to security protection. “It was really hard. … This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I’m going, ‘Hold on a second. How does that work? … If he’s not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe.’”

While Archie and Lilibet’s new titles technically took effect following the queen’s death at age 96 in September 2022, neither the palace nor Harry and Meghan had addressed the change until Wednesday.

The children were not the only members of the royal family to receive new titles after Elizabeth’s passing. William, already the Duke of Cambridge, also became the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, while Kate, 41, added Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to her list. The couple’s kids, meanwhile, are now styled as Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.