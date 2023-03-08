A little one’s big milestone! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a christening for their daughter, Lilibet, in California.

A spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed the celebration to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 8, noting that the ceremony took place on Friday, March 3, and was performed “by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The announcement referred to the 21-month-old as “Princess Lilibet Diana,” marking the first time she has been publicly called a princess.

Multiple outlets reported that King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate were invited to the special occasion on the West Coast but did not attend.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, welcomed their baby girl in June 2021. Named after the late Queen Elizabeth II and late Princess Diana, Lilibet joined big brother Archie, born in May 2019.

As they adjusted to life as the parents of two, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Sussexes were “so in love” with their daughter. “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” the insider noted in June 2021. “She’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

The proud parents are raising their little ones in Montecito, California, where they moved in 2020 following their step back from their senior royal duties. Harry and the Suits alum returned across the pond to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 — and officially introduced Lilibet to her namesake.

“Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the quality family time “added some light” to Elizabeth’s mood after she “reluctantly” pulled out of some festivities due to discomfort. (The monarch died at age 96 in September 2022.)

Tensions have been high between the Spare author and his royal relatives since he and Meghan moved stateside. While Harry’s family members weren’t on hand to celebrate Lilibet’s christening, Charles, 74, extended an invitation to the Archewell cofounders for his upcoming coronation. The event is set to take place on Archie’s 4th birthday in May.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told Us on Sunday, March 5. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Harry previously expressed some hesitation when it came to joining his family in the U.K. for the event. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the BetterUp CIO said in a January interview on ITV. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

While the former military pilot’s relationship with older brother William remains rocky, Harry hopes Archie and Lilibet can bond with their cousins: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” a source exclusively told Us in January 2022, noting that “the distance factor” between the U.S. and U.K. provides a challenge.